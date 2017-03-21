The New Flaming Lips Album Reimagines Their Songs as a Fictional Performance on the International Space Station

Months after dropping Oczy Mlody, the Flaming Lips are getting ready to release another project. Titled Onboard the International Space Station Concert for Peace, the release will feature seven Oczy Mlody cuts “reimagined as a fictional/fantastical live Flaming Lips performance on the International Space Station.”

The project will be released on orange vinyl and limited to 2,700 copies for Record Store Day on April 22.

