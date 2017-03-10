New Music: Nelly – “Sounds Good to Me”

Ever a pioneer of country rap, Nelly returns today with “Sounds Good to Me,” his first new music in more than two years. If there’s one Nelly solo cut you might conceivably hear on ordinary country radio, this two-and-a-half-minute hoedown is it. One assumes this has something to do with Nelly’s appearance on bro-country duo Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming summer tour—their 2013 collab “Cruise” is approaching “oldie but a goodie” status at this point.

Before this, Nelly’s most recent single was 2015’s sultry, Jeremih-featuring “The Fix.” Listen to “Sounds Good to Me” below.