My Morning Jacket Announce Summer 2017 Tour Dates

One of the most beloved live bands in rock music have announced a summer tour. My Morning Jacket will play a baker’s dozen of dates this summer across the Eastern half of the United States, with acts like Margo Price, Gary Clark Jr., and the Record Company in support. A dollar from each ticket purchase will be donated to the band’s charity effort, the Waterfall Project, though My Morning Jacket’s fans never needed an excuse to see them play. Dates are below.

June 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center*

June 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

June 24 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater&

July 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater#

July 9 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater#

July 11 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point#

July 12 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum+

July 14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion#

July 15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium#

August 10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!^

August 11 – Scranton, PA @ The Peach Music Festival

August 12 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa^

* with the Record Company

& with Margo Price

# with Gary Clark Jr.

+ with Jaw Gems

^ with the Districts