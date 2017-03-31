Mike Will Made-It Is Live DJing the Warriors/Rockets Game Tonight

Mike Will Made-It, who recently released his newest solo project Ransom 2, will be live-DJing the Golden State Warriors v. Houston Rockets game tonight. Will is collaborating with ESPN on what the network calls the first “NBA on ESPN Remix.” Users of the ESPN app or WatchESPN can now watch the basketball game and the Atlanta producer and DJ in a split-screen view.

The musical action will supposedly be “coordinated to the game action,” and presumably make it easier to feel like you’re committedly partying and watching the game at the same time. Will Mike Will drop a “Mike Will made it” tag or an “Eardrummers!” every time Kevin Durant makes a shot? Tune in at 10:30 EST (7:30 PST) to find out. [FACT]