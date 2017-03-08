When making music, true artists pay close attention to detail. From tools of the trade to environment and the myriad elements of sound, creating timeless, indelible melodies requires both focus and passion.

The annual SXSW Conference in Austin, TX, brings all these artists together in a celebration of that spirit. It’s a convergence of artists, industry, media and fans basking in the panorama of new musical ideas and concepts destined to shape the sound of music going forward.

From gritty garage rock to glossy, high-energy EDM and everything in between, SXSW represents the latest and greatest that the vibrant music community has to offer. Making the annual pilgrimage to Austin to put the fruits of their dedication on full display, SXSW offers an unparalleled immersion into that boundless creativity and inspiration.

Mazda applies that same dedication to building automobiles. When working tirelessly to craft the components of a vehicle that’s an intuitive extension of the driver, every detail matters.

In honor of the artists committed to producing the soundtracks of our lives and culture, Mazda is once again the official automotive sponsor of SXSW. The company is collaborating with respected music media brands SPIN, VIBE and Stereogum for a week of can’t-miss showcases and events championing the relentless pursuit of innovation.

Ranging from daytime parties to late-night official SXSW showcases, Mazda will be producing a variety of unforgettable experiences hosted by SPIN, VIBE and Stereogum throughout the 2017 SXSW music conference, set for March 13-17. Keep your eyes peeled here in the coming days for the full schedule announcement.

Mazda will also be offering practical support to the proceedings via the Mazda Express, a complementary ride service. A fleet of brand new cars will be on hand offering rides around Austin to help you reach every must-see event on your SXSW checklist.

Whether it’s building a better automobile or writing a soul-stirring song, a passion for the craft is paramount. Mazda strives to embody that dedication in everything that it does. Enjoy the ride.

Watch the video above for details on Mazda’s series of showcases and more at SXSW 2017.