Maxwell Releases “Gods” Video, Announces New Tour

Maxwell isn’t going back into reclusion just yet after dropping 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night following a seven-year wait. The singer has released the video for album cut “Gods,” a scenic, aqua-colored visual that was shot by Maxwell’s go-to director Philip Andelman.

Those who wouldn’t mind seeing Maxwell in natural lighting also have a new tour to look forward to. After touring with Mary J. Blige last fall, the neo-soul legend will perform 18 dates starting in late May. Ledisi will open, with Common and Leela James performing select dates. Watch a clip of “Gods,” a TIDAL exclusive, and see the tour dates below.

Maxwell tour dates:

May 23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

May 24 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena^

May 26 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

May 27 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

May 28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino – Event Center*

May 30 — Kettering, OH (Dayton) @ Fraze Pavilion*

June 1 — North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena*

June 2 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino*

June 3 — Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center**

June 4 — Chattanooga, TN @Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium*

June 6 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena**

June 8 — Newark, NJ @ The Prudential Center**

June 9 — Mashantucket, CT@ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino**

June 10 — Nassau, NY @ Nassau Coliseum**

June 13 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center**

June 15 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*

June 16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

June 23 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Arena**

^w/ Common & Ledisi

*w/ Ledisi & Leela James

**w/ Ledisi only