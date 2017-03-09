Rep. Maxine Waters Says That Leaked Dossier’s Infamous Sex Allegations Against Donald Trump Are True [UPDATE]

California representative Maxine Waters has consistently and forcefully spoken out against Donald Trump for all the right reasons. Before the inauguration, Waters bluntly told MSNBC, “I don’t honor him. I don’t respect him, and I don’t want to be involved with him.” Today, Waters doubled down on her ire for Trump when she appeared on the network. Her conversation with Ali Velshi brought up the unverified Trump dossier published by BuzzFeed in January, which alleged that Trump committed various sex acts in Russia—some of them piss-related, some of them not. Although those allegations are unconfirmed, Waters said that, yes, in fact, he did do those things.

“We already know about the part about the coverage they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true,” said Waters. “They have said that’s absolutely true, some other things they kind of allude to.”

Velshi popped the obvious question: How does she even know if the allegations are true? In an almost Trump-ian move, Waters avoided giving a direct answer. “You understand that I am saying the investigations must be done, the drilling down must be done,” she said. “We must get to the facts of what it has been about.”

Trump has bragged about committing sexual assault, but the veracity of the dossier’s allegations have yet to be confirmed. That said, when the president just accused a former president of wiretapping without any evidence, we’re clearly in uncharted territory. Find Waters’ comments below.

Rep. Waters says “we already know” the Trump-Russian prostitute sex tape is “absolutely true.” Didn’t give evidence. https://t.co/CnVlzqB54jpic.twitter.com/pSZbISz5WB — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 9, 2017

!!!!!! Rep. @MaxineWaters just said on MSNBC, without evidence, that the sex allegations re: Trump in the dossier are true: pic.twitter.com/d2HZKNIXiz — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 9, 2017

Update: Waters’ aide has released a statement that backtracks on the Congresswoman’s claim that the dossier’s allegations against Trump’s sexual habits are “supposed to be true.” Read the full statement below