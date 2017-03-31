New Music: Stream Mastodon’s New Album Emperor of Sand

After its announcement back in January, and the release of singles “Sultan’s Curse” and “Show Yourself,” Mastodon are finally back with their new album. Titled Emperor of Sand, the album finds the band leaning in on pummeling guitars and the menacing weight of Brann Dailor’s vocals.

The album is out now via Reprise/Warner, and is available on streaming sites today. Stream it below. Revisit our 2009 feature on the band’s changing lineup and check out a clip of the album’s recording process below.