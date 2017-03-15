Culture \

Master of None Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With a New Teaser Trailer

CREDIT: Master of None Facebook

Aziz Ansari, star and creator of the Netflix comedy series Master of None, has just revealed the premiere date for the show’s second season, via a new teaser clip. The dialogue-less teaser clip features Aziz and his co-star Eric Wareheim, aka Arnold, cruising on Vespas around rural Italy to a bracing surf-guitar soundtrack. Master of None is back May 12.

Watch below and get excited.

Winston Cook-Wilson
