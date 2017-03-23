News \
Mary Timony Is Reissuing Everything Helium Ever Recorded, Will Tour in June
Helium, the great ’90s band fronted by Mary Timony (recently of Ex Hex and Wild Flag), is reissuing its entire catalog via Matador Records on May 19. In June, Timony and members of indie-pop band Hospitality will play a short tour billed as “Mary Timony plays Helium,” including one show at Brooklyn’s Northside Festival.
The trio of reissues includes Helium’s 1995 debut, The Dirt of Luck, and a double LP version of 1997’s The Magic City including the No Guitars EP. A second double LP, Ends With And, collects Helium’s earlier EPs Pirate Prude and Superball+ alongside other rare tracks and B-sides.
To mark the announcement, Helium is sharing two songs from the Ends With And compilation: a remastered version of their music video for “XXX” (from Pirate Prude) and “Hole in the Ground” (previously available as a 7″ single). Check them out below, and scroll down for upcoming tour dates.
“Mary Timony plays Helium”
June 6 — Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel
June 7 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Boot and Saddle
June 8 — Brooklyn, New York
June 9 — New York, New York
June 10 — Boston, Massachusetts
June 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
June 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
June 14 — Detroit, Michigan @ Marble Bar
June 15 — Chicago, Illinois @ The Empty Bottle