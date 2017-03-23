Mary Timony Is Reissuing Everything Helium Ever Recorded, Will Tour in June

Helium, the great ’90s band fronted by Mary Timony (recently of Ex Hex and Wild Flag), is reissuing its entire catalog via Matador Records on May 19. In June, Timony and members of indie-pop band Hospitality will play a short tour billed as “Mary Timony plays Helium,” including one show at Brooklyn’s Northside Festival.

The trio of reissues includes Helium’s 1995 debut, The Dirt of Luck, and a double LP version of 1997’s The Magic City including the No Guitars EP. A second double LP, Ends With And, collects Helium’s earlier EPs Pirate Prude and Superball+ alongside other rare tracks and B-sides.

To mark the announcement, Helium is sharing two songs from the Ends With And compilation: a remastered version of their music video for “XXX” (from Pirate Prude) and “Hole in the Ground” (previously available as a 7″ single). Check them out below, and scroll down for upcoming tour dates.

“Mary Timony plays Helium”

June 6 — Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel

June 7 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Boot and Saddle

June 8 — Brooklyn, New York

June 9 — New York, New York

June 10 — Boston, Massachusetts

June 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

June 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

June 14 — Detroit, Michigan @ Marble Bar

June 15 — Chicago, Illinois @ The Empty Bottle