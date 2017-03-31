New Music: Mary J. Blige – “Love Yourself” ft. Kanye West

Hours after revealing the track list for the upcoming Strength of a Woman, Mary J. Blige dropped her latest cut, “Love Yourself.” The song features hip-hop’s self-love spokesman Kanye West. It kicks off with dulcet piano balladry before throwing on sample uptown-flavored brass. Blige rises from loving no-goods like a phoenix, while West loosely traces his biography with a quick verse (“Came from the Chi and wow look what the fuck they found / A young legend”). Listen to “Love Yourself” below. Strength of a Woman comes April 28.