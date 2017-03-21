Culture \

Washington Senator Rebukes Trumpcare by Invoking Patron Saint Macklemore: “This Truly Is a Heist”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Perform In Brisbane
CREDIT: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

At the behest of Donald Trump, Congress is set to vote on the American Health Care Act, an ineffectual bill that will take health care coverage away from millions while giving the very rich a massive tax break. Paul Ryan, who never saw a poor person he didn’t want to degrade, is stoked about it. In a media scrum, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) denounced the extremely bad bill by invoking her state’s most popular rapper, “Mr.” Macklemore.

Fuck him up, Maria.

Jeremy Gordon
