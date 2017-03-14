Marco Rubio Is Afraid Snoop Dogg Might Encourage People to Assassinate Donald Trump

This week saw the release of the video for Snoop Dogg’s “Lavender” remix, which features the OG pointing a gun at a clownish stand-in for Donald Trump. This upset Trump lackey Marco Rubio, who told TMZ that he was concerned about the potential consequences of Snoop’s artistic expression.

“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should be very careful about,” Rubio said. “I think people could disagree on policy, but we gotta be very careful about that kind of thing, because if the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea and you can have a real problem.” Watch him give his spiel below.

Oddly enough, Rubio—who in the past has tried to convince the people he loves rap—hasn’t said much about the hate crimes that actually did happen after Trump’s inauguration.