Video: Mac DeMarco – “This Old Dog”

Mac DeMarco recently announced his next album, This Old Dog, and shared two new songs. The title track now has a self-directed, slow-motion video in which all of the protagonists are wearing latex dog masks. That’s all there is to it—it’s a satisfying balance of chill and freaky. Watch below.

Update: As Pitchfork wisely points out, the description of the “This Old Dog” video DeMarco issued in his press release is ripped off the official description of the movie A Dog’s Purpose: