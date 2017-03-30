Videos \
Video: Mac DeMarco – “This Old Dog”
Mac DeMarco recently announced his next album, This Old Dog, and shared two new songs. The title track now has a self-directed, slow-motion video in which all of the protagonists are wearing latex dog masks. That’s all there is to it—it’s a satisfying balance of chill and freaky. Watch below.
Update: As Pitchfork wisely points out, the description of the “This Old Dog” video DeMarco issued in his press release is ripped off the official description of the movie A Dog’s Purpose:
“A devoted dog discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan. As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self.”