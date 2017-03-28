Watch the Trailer for Louis C.K.’s Upcoming Netflix Special

On April 4, Netflix will premiere Louis C.K.‘s new stand-up special, Louis C.K. 2017. The streaming service has just released the special’s first teaser, which shows Louis arriving at a venue, tying his tie, and drinking coffee before walking on stage.

C.K.’s special is part of Netflix’s titanic slate of comedy shows that includes shows from Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. This will be C.K.’s first special 2015’s Louis C.K.: Live at the Comedy Store. Watch the trailer below.