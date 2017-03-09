New Music: Lorde – “Liability”

Lorde has released a new single, “Liability,” a heartfelt piano ballad about the experience of feeling like too much of a risk in a relationship. The song follows last week’s new single, “Green Light,” and the announcement of her upcoming album Melodrama, which now has a release date: June 16.

In a premiere interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Lorde talked about taking pride in her songwriting, writing from a youthful perspective, her admiration for Kate Bush, and the time she cried in a cab while listening to Rihanna. Hear “Liability” and Lorde’s Beats 1 interview below.