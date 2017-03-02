New Music: Lorde – “Green Light”

Lorde has released her long-awaited new single “Green Light. It comes with a video directed by Grant Singer, who has worked with acts like The Weeknd and Sky Ferreira. Watch it below. Lorde hasn’t released much information about her highly anticipated sophomore album—the followup to 2013’s Pure Heroine—but she’s set to perform on Saturday Night Live on March 7.

Lorde also tweeted that her new album is called Melodrama. A release date hasn’t yet been announced.