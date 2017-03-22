Lollapalooza 2017 Lineup: Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Blink-182, and More

Lollapalooza’s 2017 lineup was announced this morning. This year’s festival, as it was last year, is four days long instead of the typical three. It will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The headliners for the festival’s opening day are Muse, Lorde, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Porter Robinson, and Liam Gallagher (attractions down the bill include Spoon, Migos, and Lil Uzi Vert). The Killers, Blink-182, DJ Snake, and Run the Jewels dominate the lineup on August 4; the main attractions the following night will be hometown hero Chance the Rapper, the xx, Alt-J, and The Head and the Heart. August 6 is the festival’s most star-studded day over all, with The Arcade Fire, Justice, Big Sean, The Shins, Rae Sremmurd, and Tove Lo populating the top of the bill.

1-Day tickets are on sale today beginning at 10 a.m. Central. Check out the full lineup below.