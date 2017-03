After releasing a video showing how to play the song using tabs and visual aids last week, Real Estate has re-released the video with audio for Stained Glass.” The single comes from Mind, the New-Jersey-bred band’s forthcoming album which is due out next week. It’s typically, maximally chill: a reverb-drenched track, dominated by hypnotic guitar interplay and a jangly, Byrds-reminiscent chorus. Watch and listen below.