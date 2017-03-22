News \

Lin-Manuel Miranda Didn’t Like this Listicle About Hamilton Being Annoying

Lin-Manuel Miranda
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Yesterday, the Observer published “The 14 Lines in Hamilton That Are a Little Bit Annoying,” a listicle criticizing Hamilton nearly two years after the Broadway opening. In response, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda followed Observer writer Dana Schwartz on Twitter to let her know what he thought about the article.

Tony winners: They’re petty as hell.

Brian Josephs
Tags: hamilton, lin-manuel miranda
0