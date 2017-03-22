News \
Lin-Manuel Miranda Didn’t Like this Listicle About Hamilton Being Annoying
Yesterday, the Observer published “The 14 Lines in Hamilton That Are a Little Bit Annoying,” a listicle criticizing Hamilton nearly two years after the Broadway opening. In response, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda followed Observer writer Dana Schwartz on Twitter to let her know what he thought about the article.
A story in 4 partshttps://t.co/onuM37yKkK pic.twitter.com/61L31xLK6u
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 22, 2017
Tony winners: They’re petty as hell.