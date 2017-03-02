News \
Lil Wayne Is Going on Tour This Spring
After implying that he was planning to retire last fall, Lil Wayne is getting ready to go on tour this spring. As the Kloser 2 U tour name suggests, Wayne is looking to perform in a more intimate space with his fans. The 12-date concert run will kick off April 14 at the Louisville Palace.
Lil Wayne’s recent output has been quiet by his prolific standards, and he hasn’t released a project since November 2015’s No Ceilings 2. Still, he managed to get a Best Rap Performance Grammy alongside 2 Chainz for his feature on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem.” Tha Carter V still isn’t out after three years of waiting, but Cash Money founder and Lil Wayne’s former partner Birdman said in a January interview that it was “definitely coming out.”
See the Kloser 2 U Tour dates below.
Lil Wayne’s Kloser 2 U Tour:
April 14 – Louisville, [email protected] Palace
April 15 – Madison, [email protected] Theater
April 19 –Anaheim, [email protected] Of Blues
April 20 –San Diego, [email protected] Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 21 –Hollywood, [email protected] Palladium
April 27 –Oklahoma City, [email protected] Criterion
April 28 –Dallas, [email protected] Side Ballroom
April 30 – Houston, [email protected] Music Center
May 2 –Nashville, TN @ Revention Music Center
May 8 –Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 10 – Grand Rapids, [email protected] Live
May 11 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre