Lil Wayne Is Going on Tour This Spring

After implying that he was planning to retire last fall, Lil Wayne is getting ready to go on tour this spring. As the Kloser 2 U tour name suggests, Wayne is looking to perform in a more intimate space with his fans. The 12-date concert run will kick off April 14 at the Louisville Palace.

Lil Wayne’s recent output has been quiet by his prolific standards, and he hasn’t released a project since November 2015’s No Ceilings 2. Still, he managed to get a Best Rap Performance Grammy alongside 2 Chainz for his feature on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem.” Tha Carter V still isn’t out after three years of waiting, but Cash Money founder and Lil Wayne’s former partner Birdman said in a January interview that it was “definitely coming out.”

See the Kloser 2 U Tour dates below.

Lil Wayne’s Kloser 2 U Tour:

April 14 – Louisville, [email protected] Palace

April 15 – Madison, [email protected] Theater

April 19 –Anaheim, [email protected] Of Blues

April 20 –San Diego, [email protected] Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21 –Hollywood, [email protected] Palladium

April 27 –Oklahoma City, [email protected] Criterion

April 28 –Dallas, [email protected] Side Ballroom

April 30 – Houston, [email protected] Music Center

May 2 –Nashville, TN @ Revention Music Center

May 8 –Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 10 – Grand Rapids, [email protected] Live

May 11 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre