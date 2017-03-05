Liam Gallagher’s Forthcoming Solo Record Gets a Title

Following the announcement of a run of solo shows, including his first North American solo gig, Liam Gallagher has announced the name of his upcoming LP. The record is apparently titled As You Were, according to a tweet Gallagher made this afternoon.

“To all you you you haters out there and I know there’s only the 1 the name of my fab new record is AS YOU WERE LG x,” the Oasis singer tweeted, likely referring to his brother Noel as his sole hater.

Of the new songs, of which we’ve heard none, Gallagher said this to Q magazine last year: “They’ve got flair, attitude, the melodies are sick and the words are f*cking funny….You won’t be scratching your chin. It’s not Pink Floyd and it ain’t Radiohead. It’s chin-out music.”

Stay tuned for the actual music.