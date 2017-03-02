News \
Liam Gallagher Announces First Solo North American Show Ahead of Upcoming Album
Liam Gallagher announced last year that was gearing up to release his first solo album. Though we’ve yet to hear a note of it, the former Oasis lead singer has announced some solo performances at a few festivals. The four dates, coming in July and August, include a rare North American appearance—his first ever by himself, according to Pitchfork—at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal.
Of his supposed new music, Gallagher told Q Magazine last August: “They’ve got flair, attitude, the melodies are sick and the words are f*cking funny….You won’t be scratching your chin. It’s not Pink Floyd and it ain’t Radiohead. It’s chin-out music.”
Check out the list of dates below.
Liam Gallagher:
7/6: Novi Sad, Serbia – EXIT Festival
7/13: Benicàssim, Spain – Festival Internacional de Benicàssim
7/22-23: Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris
8/4-6: Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music & Arts