Lenny Kravitz Will Perform Prince Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Lenny Kravitz will pay tribute to Prince at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Hall revealed this morning. Other newly announced performers include Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Indigo Girls. Pharrell will induct Nile Rodgers, who is receiving the Award for Musical Excellence, while Dhani Harrison will induct ELO, and Train’s Pat Monahan will induct Journey.

Additional inductees this year include Joan Baez, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes. Snoop Dogg will induct Shakur, who’s expected to receive his own multi-artist tribute performance.

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony takes place April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and airs on HBO at 8 p.m. April 29.

[Pitchfork]