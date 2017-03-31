Stream Kodak Black’s New Album Painting Pictures

With his single “Tunnel Vision” holding strong at the tippy-top of the Billboard Hot 100, Kodak Black and his label Atlantic Records have wasted no time in pushing out a new album. Painting Pictures, his first official studio album, arrives at 18 songs, and features appearances from Future, Young Thug, Young Jeezy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and the elder statesman of Southern rap Bun B.

Kodak currently sits in a Florida prison after a judge there deemed that he violated his probation. Listen to Painting Pictures below.