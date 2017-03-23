Kendrick Lamar Must Be Teasing His New Album With This Instagram Post

Early sometime Thursday morning, Kendrick Lamar posted an image to Instagram that is simply the roman numeral “IV” in white lettering over a black background. Though the image was uncaptioned and no further context was provided, the implication seems obvious—Lamar has so far released three studio albums, so the fourth figures to be rolled out in earnest imminently.

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Along with the image, Kendrick also wiped the rest of his account clean, erasing… uh, whatever else was on his Instagram. His last full-length, To Pimp a Butterfly, was, of course, one of the most acclaimed rap albums in years, and untitled unmastered., the outtakes compilation that appeared a year later, was pretty damn good also.