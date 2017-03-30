New Music: Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Kendrick Lamar has released a video for a new song, titled “Humble,” which isn’t about being humble at all. The song, which was produced by Mike Will Made-It, figures to appear on Kendrick’s new album that the whole world assumes is coming soon, despite there being no formal announcement. On another new song, “The Heart Part 4,” he teased the date of April 7 as when he will (probably) be releasing… something.

Watch the video for “Humble” below, and if you’re looking for a laugh, please look at this hilariously dumb fake Kendrick tracklist that “leaked” online earlier this week.