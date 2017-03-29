Let’s All Laugh at This Absurd “Leaked” Kendrick Lamar Tracklist

Pastebin is a website where you can store text to easily copy and paste, and it’s also apparently a leading source of music news. A few outlets have crowed that an anonymous user uploaded what is billed as the tracklist for Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album (set to drop on April 7) to the site. The leaked list is 14 tracks long and sports the names of some of Lamar’s most frequent collaborators, such as Sounwave, Thundercat, Anna Wise, and Terrace Martin.

Alas, leaked track lists are traditionally fake news. Beyoncé’s alleged collaboration with Azealia Banks and Lady Gaga called “Ratchet” never materialized, and with good reason. Who would ever want to hear that? Kanye West’s Rich Black American also does not exist. It stands to reason that Lamar’s new album almost certainly doesn’t have Kanye West and Q-Tip on one track and Thundercat and D’Angelo collaborating on another, because we live in real life and not in a fantasy.

But if those two too-good-to-be true credits don’t send you looking for the jig, then look merely at the track titles themselves. A few feel just little too on-brand to be real Kendrick songs:

“Richard Nixon,” which could be a cover of the Killer Mike song with more of Kendrick’s weird “DOOT DOOT DOOT” ad-libs.

“Delusional (Like You Haven’t),” which is said to feature Anderson .Paak, Anna Wise, and an apparent existential crisis.

“Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death?”— for which the short answer is no.

“Commercialized, Failed Experiments,” another classic Kendrick Lamar song title.

See the fake track list below, complete with alleged producer credits. New Kendrick soon come, though not looking like this.

1. “Purple Hibiscus” (produced by Sounwave and Terrace Martin)

2. “Counterfeit” (produced by Rahki and Taz Arnold)

3. “Trust Everyone” (produced by DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin, and Thundercat)

4. “Delusional (Like You Haven’t)” ft. Anderson .Paak and Anna Wise (produced by Sounwave)

5. “Product” ft. Andre Benjamin (produced by Kanye West and Taz Arnold)

6. “Richard Nixon” (produced by LoveDragon)

7. “None of Your Business” ft. Anna Wise, Kanye West and Q-Tip (produced by DJ Dahi, Kanye West & Sounwave)

8. “Double Standards” (produced by LoveDragon & Rahki)

9. “If You Had Me, You Lost Me (Interlude)” (produced by Flying Lotus and Mono/Poly)

10. “Commercialized, Failed Experiments” (produced by Alchemist, Cardo, and Swizz Beatz)

11. “Ten Steps” ft. Bilal, D’Angelo, & Thundercat (produced by Sounwave and Terrace Martin)

12. “Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death?” (produced by K.L. and LoveDragon)

13. “Rest in Paradise (Interlude)” (produced by Terrace Martin)

14. “Swim with the Fishes (God Said)” (produced by Sounwave and Terrace Martin)