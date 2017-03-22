New Music: Lil Yachty’s Remix of Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm”

Skip Marley’s afterthought of a verse didn’t do much to help Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” stick. But today, the single gets a facelift. The new version slows down the beat to a sensual crawl, and because this is the “BoatRemix,” an autotuned Lil Yachty soon makes an appearance. Lil Boat just sounds happy to be here, unashamedly shouting ,”I love you Katy,” to punctuate his second verse.

The Lil Yachty-featuring remix comes days after Hot Chip’s version. Listen to the latest below.