New Music: Katy Perry – “Chained to the Rhythm” (Hot Chip Remix)

Katy Perry’s most recent single, “Chained to the Rhythm” (ft. Skip Marley). has proven to be, by the pop superstar’s standards, a bit of a flop; the disco-inflected tune is currently hanging at #13, deferring to the dominance of the almighty Sheeran, and peaked at #4. But new life has just been breathed into Perry’s for fans of synthpop and house music: Perry has commissioned Hot Chip for a remix of the song, and it might be better than the original.

Alexis Taylor and the boys dialed up the BPM on Perry’s version to create a bright, gently stuttering house mix, punctuated with some appealing vocoder breaks; it makes the song an even more natural fit for any dance floor and preserves the melodic strength of the single version. It’s also the first new music under the Hot Chip label since their 2015 album Why Make Sense? Enjoy below.