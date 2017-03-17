New Music: Julien Baker – “Distant Solar Systems”

Entering into a long tradition of dreamy songs ruminating on the enormity of space and our fragile planet, the newly-released B-side for Julien Baker’s debut single for Matador, “Distant Solar System,” juggles impressions of the cosmic world with melancholic romantic reminiscences and moments from life on the road. “I look down at the bleeding heart and wish I were a Vulcan,” she seems to be singing at one point. Decide for yourself; listen to the cryptic, hypnotic ballad below.