Joey Badass Is Doubly Sure He’s a Better Rapper Than Tupac

Joey Badass has gotten himself into a situation. Yesterday, the Brooklyn rapper spoke to Genius about historical figures for a Black History Month feature, and he named Tupac Shakur, which is honestly a fair pick:

I believe I am one of the minds that Pac said would change the world. I believe I am one of those. I’m probably not the one that’s going to change the world—probably the one after me. It’s a part of me wanting to have their messages travel further, because their messages resonate with me. I know there is a lot of people out there that resonate with me, who don’t necessarily resonate with them.

Unfortunately, Badass did not just stop at praising the icon. After speaking in circles, he jubilantly steps on a land mine.

I already know I’m a better rapper than 2pac is. That’s just facts. One-on-one battle, I’ll fling Pac.

Outlets picked up on Badass’s “fact,” and on Twitter he was predictably lambasted him for the boast.

Badass responded by giving the greatest example of tweeting through it since The Wire’s David Simon defended the using the word “nigga.”

When I said I was better than PAC (my favorite rapper of all time) I was refering to rap skill. Bar for bar. Not accolades or influence. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

And I back myself 1000 times to that fact… media like twisting up the words but that’s I meant when I said it for all you butt hurt bozos — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

Being said that I’ll leave any further addressing to the #BadassDefenseSquad — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

What’s unclear how the media is twisting Badass’s words when he came back to Twitter to reiterate that he is a better technical rapper than Tupac. It is the day after Black History Month and everything is just a mess.

Watch the offending video below.