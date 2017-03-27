Listen to Jane Birkin’s New Serge Gainsbourg Covers Album

English actress and singer Jane Birkin has released a new album of songs by Serge Gainsbourg, her late collaborator. The album, called Birkin/Gainsbourg: Le Symphonique, features symphony-orchestrated versions of Gainsbourg compositions. It was arranged by Japanese composer Nobuyuki Nakajima, recorded by producer Philippe Lerichomme and performed by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. A tour is expected later this year.

Stream the album and watch behind-the-scenes footage from the project below.