New Music: Jacques Greene – “True” ft. How to Dress Well

Ahead of the release of his debut full-length Feel Infinite this Friday, Jacques Greene has shared “True,” a slow-burn R&B song featuring Tom Krell, also known as How to Dress Well. “True,” which follows the stellar single “To Say,” is the only vocal cut on an album that’s otherwise filled with house- and 2-step-inflected dancefloor instrumentals, and Krell takes it into pop territory without breaking Greene’s glowing signature sound. Listen below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhkY-ArVSAg

Feel Infinite arrives 3/10 via LuckyMe.