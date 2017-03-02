Iggy Azalea Waited Until After Black History Month to Announce New Music

It’s been two days since Black History Month ended and white people of infamy are already on the loose. Yesterday, Daily Mail unveiled Rachel Dolezal changed her name to the spicier “Nkechi Amare Diallo,” and today Iggy Azalea announced that we’re supposed to be getting new music for the rest of March. She tweeted the artwork to a song that’s supposedly appearing on Def Jam’s Direct Deposit compilation tomorrow on Spotify, which apparently features upstart chap Lil Uzi Vert:

Azalea further said that she’s releasing new music throughout March as part of her campaign to promote Digital Distortion. For the majority of you who probably forgot, Digital Distortion was the sophomore album Azalea was supposed to drop last year, but that got delayed after a series of implosions—like the middling commercial performance of the lead single “Team” and the even worse “Azillion.” “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too,” she said during her series of afternoon tweets. “I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

Will her new material be enough for her to shine through Black History Month’s glow? The month is still young.