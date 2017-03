As part of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s on-going “Mash-Up Mondays” series, T.I. and Ice-T performed a hybrid of Ice-T’s 1991 track, “O.G. Original Gangster” and T.I.’s 2004 hit “Bring Em Out” last night. The clip opens with T.I. rhyming his song to the backing music to “O.G.,” followed by Ice-T rapping his lyrics over the “Bring Em Out” beat. Watch it below.