New Music: Hazel English – “Fix”

Rising dream-pop artist Hazel English is from Melbourne, Australia by way of Oakland, California, but her new music video for “Fix” is a fantasy of a perfect all-day date in summertime Los Angeles. “I want to feel alive,” English croons as her new beau pushes her in a shopping cart and feeds her mango with chili and lime. “Tell me you want / Me to stay the night,” she sings, and it’s hard to know if the video is supposed to represent real events, or the fantasy of the young woman who first appears alone with her copy of Tank Girl.

Hazel English’s newly announced double EP Just Give In / Never Going Home is out May 12th via Polyvinyl. The Never Going Home half was previously released; stream it or pre-order the full collection here.