Harry Styles Announces Debut Single “Sign of the Times” on 30th Anniversary of Prince’s Sign o’ the Times

Today is the 30th anniversary of Prince’s classic album Sign o’ the Times. What if there were a way for a milquetoast ex-boy-bander to mark this landmark date in a legend’s career, while simultaneously capturing some wayward SEO traffic for his solo launch?

Well done, former One Directioner Harry Styles.

Styles’ social media announcement didn’t specify, but “Sign of the Times” is a single, not an album (yet). Per HITS’ Rumor Mill column:

Columbia’s Harry Styles has announced that his hotly anticipated debut single will be titled “Sign of the Times,” 30 years after Prince released his album Sign o’ the Times on 3/30/87. … The five-minute opus, which has been likened to Queen and other big British rock of the ‘70s, goes wide to all DSPs on 4/7; the former One Direction heartthrob’s album—produced by Jeff Bhasker—is expected to follow soon thereafter.

Harry Styles’ next song is called “I Will Rock You,” probably.

Previously: Lana Del Rey’s new album title is the same as Iggy Pop’s.