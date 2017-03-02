Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears Announce Giant North American Tour

There’s nothing more cost-effective for nostalgia acts than big-name joint tours, whether that’s Sugar Ray and the Goo Goo Dolls, or Def Leppard and Poison (with Tesla). The 1980s synth-pop equivalent is an auspicious new American tour from formerly big-haired Top 40 titans Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears, which will stretch from May through July of this year. The opener will be modern blue-eyed soul singer Allen Stone.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Daryl Hall said: “I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do.” Oates called them “one of [his] favorite bands.” This should be fun. Tickets for the tour go on sale March 10, with the exception of the L.A. show, for which tickets will be available on the 17th. Check out the full 29-date list below.

05-04 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

05-06 St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

05-08 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

05-11 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

05-13 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center

05-15 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

05-17 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

05-20 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

05-22 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

05-24 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

06-07 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

06-09 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

06-11 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

06-13 Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

06-16 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

06-17 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

06-19 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

06-21 Quebec City, Quebec, Videotron Centre

06-24 Boston, MA – TD Garden

06-26 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

07-11 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-13 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

07-15 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07-17 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

07-19 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

07-21 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

07-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

07-25 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

07-28 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center