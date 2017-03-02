News \
Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears Announce Giant North American Tour
There’s nothing more cost-effective for nostalgia acts than big-name joint tours, whether that’s Sugar Ray and the Goo Goo Dolls, or Def Leppard and Poison (with Tesla). The 1980s synth-pop equivalent is an auspicious new American tour from formerly big-haired Top 40 titans Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears, which will stretch from May through July of this year. The opener will be modern blue-eyed soul singer Allen Stone.
In a statement to Rolling Stone, Daryl Hall said: “I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do.” Oates called them “one of [his] favorite bands.” This should be fun. Tickets for the tour go on sale March 10, with the exception of the L.A. show, for which tickets will be available on the 17th. Check out the full 29-date list below.
05-04 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
05-06 St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
05-08 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
05-11 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
05-13 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center
05-15 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
05-17 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena
05-20 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
05-22 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
05-24 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
06-07 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
06-09 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
06-11 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center
06-13 Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
06-16 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
06-17 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
06-19 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
06-21 Quebec City, Quebec, Videotron Centre
06-24 Boston, MA – TD Garden
06-26 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
07-11 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-13 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
07-15 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07-17 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
07-19 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
07-21 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
07-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
07-25 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
07-28 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center