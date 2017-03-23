Gorillaz Announce New Album Humanz Featuring Danny Brown, Pusha T, Grace Jones, More

Gorillaz have officially announced their new album, Humanz, which will be released on April 28. The new project will feature appearances from Vince Staples, Popcaan, Kelela, Pusha T, Grace Jones, Mavis Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Carly Simon, D.R.A.M., Jamie Principle, Kilo Kish, Kali Uchis, Anthony Hamilton, Peven Everett, and Zebra Katz. Humanz will be the fictional group’s first album since 2010’s The Fall.

Hype has been building for this project over the last few months after the band rolled out a series of visual stories for its members last year. They released the protest single “Hallelujah Money” featuring Benjamin Clementine in January, and today, they’ll be premiering new material on BBC Radio 1. [Pitchfork]

Update: Check out the track list and album cover for Humanz below. Gorillaz will perform the album in full tomorrow night in London.

Humanz track list:

1. “Ascension” ft. Vince Staples

2. “Strobelite” ft. Peven Everett

3. “Saturnz Barz” ft. Popcaan

4. “Momentz” ft. De La Soul

5. “Submission” ft. Danny Brown and Kelela

6. “Charger” ft. Grace Jones

7. “Andromeda” ft. D.R.A.M.

8. “Busted and Blue”

9. “Carnival ft. Anthony Hamilton

10. “Let Me Out” ft. Mavis Staples and Pusha T

11. “Sex Murder Party” ft. Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz

12. “She’s My Collar” ft. Kali Uchis

13. “Hallelujah Money” ft. Benjamin Clementine

14. “We Got The Power” ft. Jehnny Beth



Deluxe edition:

15. “The Apprentice” ft. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz, and RAY BLK

16. “Halfway To The Halfway House” ft. Peven Everett

17. “Out Of Body” ft. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz, and Imani Vonshà

18. “Ticker Tape” ft. Carly Simon and Kali Uchis

19. “Circle Of Friendz” ft. Brandon Markell Holmes

