Goldfrapp’s new album Silver Eye is out at the end of this month, and the band has just shared another cut, the dark, churning “Ocean.” With a pounding industrial core and a faintly sinister processing effect applied to Alison Goldfrapp’s vocals, it’s about as heavy as a Goldfrapp song gets.

“Ocean” follows up the album’s lead single, “Anymore.” Silver Eye is out March 31. Listen below.