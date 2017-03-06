New Music: Girlpool Announce New Album Powerplant, Share “123”

Los Angeles duo Girlpool has just announced a new album, Powerplant, coming via Anti- Records on May 12, as The FADER reports. They’ve also shared a music video for the album’s first single, “123,” which indicates the major difference between this album and previous Girlpool-related releases: There will be drums! It takes a minute for the kit to topple into the heavy-but-tuneful “123,” but it’s a powerful sea change. It bodes well for Powerplant, which is set to feature a full band throughout.

The song’s video largely takes place at a slightly sinister holiday party, during which some green, Global-Guts-reminiscent goo-blood is spilled. Watch the clip, directed by Nick Rattigan, below.