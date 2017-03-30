Watch a Frustrating New Teaser for Game of Thrones Season 7

A kind-of fun but mostly useless trailer for Season 7 of Game of Thrones has been posted to the show’s YouTube page. Clocking in at a minute-and-a-half, the trailer shows Jon, Cersei, and Daenerys each taking the long walk (the trailer is called “Long Walk”) down the hall and up the dais toward different thrones. Cersei’s is, of course, the Iron Throne at King’s Landing, Jon’s is at Winterfell, and Daenerys’ is in an undefined location. Then they each sit in them and stare into the camera. It’s funny because the GoT team scored it with an eerie version of Manchester rock band James’ 1989 song “Sit Down.” The cover (by band current unknown) definitely fits into the rich tradition of trailers for highly anticipated film and television events being scored with dramatic, lethargic covers of random pop songs.

There’s also a quick zoom-out on a big Whitewalker eye at the end, reminding us that all of these characters could definitely die at any time.

This teaser–including, presumably, little to absolutely no footage of the show itself–is a fittingly overwrought followup to the GoT crew’s last big stunt: announcing their premiere date (July 16) by melting a huge block of ice. Watch below.