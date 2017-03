This Friday, Freddie Gibbs will release his new project You Only Live 2wice, his first project since being acquitted of sexual assault in Austria. After speaking on his bleak experience in a foreign prison on “Crushed Glass,” Gibbs comes back with a little extra swing on “Alexys,” cramming syllables into his bars as BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada’s psychedelic production carry him. Listen to “Alexys” below.