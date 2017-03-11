New Music: Frank Ocean – “Chanel”

Frank Ocean dropped his previously unheard cut “Chanel” tonight on the surprise second episode of his Beats 1 show, blondedRADIO. The song follows up the Calvin Harris-led “Slide” from last month.

Ocean also made two Tumblr posts to accompany “Chanel.” One features art with the eponymous fashion brand’s logo, and the other displays the song’s lyrics in an abstract pattern. A version of the song featuring A$AP Rocky played on Beats 1, too. Listen to both editions of the balmy new track below.



