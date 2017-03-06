Father John Misty Denies Thinking About Taylor Swift Like That

Father John Misty’s new song “Total Entertainment Forever” debuted on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It opens with the eye-popping lyric, “Bedding Taylor Swift / Every night inside the Oculus Rift / After mister and the missus / Finish dinner and the dishes.” In a new interview with Exclaim!, Father John wants you to know that he is not thinking about Taylor Swift like that:

The fact of the matter is, I don’t want that to happen to Taylor Swift. That is the worst thing I can think of; that is so horrible. But again, this plays into progress, where like, the internet was supposed to be this new democracy, a utopia of information where everyone had a voice and we were all interconnected, and we would experience true democracy — and it turned into pornography, followed only by outrage. The tools represent some kind of technological advancement, but if we can’t act like more than angry ecstasy freaks with the most advanced technology in the world, then how much have we really progressed?

And if you don’t think that this virtual reality thing isn’t going to turn into sex with celebrities, then you’re kidding yourself. That face recognition stuff? I mean, there are people working on it right now. It’s absurd. Someone sitting with this headset on, you know? Oh God, it’s just, how many different ways do human beings need to masturbate?