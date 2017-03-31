Father John Misty Trimmed His 13-Minute “Leaving L.A.” Into a Radio-Friendly Gem

Father John Misty is becoming a lot more than just an indie-rock curiosity; these days, he co-writes with Beyoncé and Lady Gaga and makes headlines for whatever snarky, half-ingenuous quips he fires off in interviews. So the idea that rock’s resident Tony Clifton might sincerely make a “radio edit” for one of his new singles feels not improbable. He’s done just that for “Leaving L.A.,” which, in its proper version, lasts over 13 minutes. Even Don McLean might blush. “Leaving L.A.” is an easier pill to swallow in its new three-minute format, without question–more lush, wryly humorous country-pop song and less musical Twitter rant.

Listen below. Father John Misty’s third album, Pure Comedy, is out April 7.

[Pitchfork]