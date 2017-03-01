New Music: Matthew Stevens – “Our Reunion” ft. Esperanza Spalding

Matthew Stevens, a New York-based guitarist hailing from Toronto, is getting ready to drop his new album Preverbal on March 24. Today, he’s released the new six-and-a-half-minute song “Our Reunion,” which features none other than Esperanza Spalding. The two collaborated on Spalding’s 2016 album Emily’s D+Evolution.

“Our Reunion” shifts from an industrial stomp to clean prog-rock strums to distorted jamming. Stevens is the capricious force while Spalding, in one of her best on-record singing performances, is the spiritual glue. Listen to “Our Reunion,” premiered by the Fader, below.