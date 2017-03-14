New Music: Downtown Boys – “Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)”

The great punk band Downtown Boys recently signed to Sub Pop. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas),” their first for the label, which translates to “We’re elegant and intelligent, we’re not dumb.” It’s a thrilling listen, as singer Victoria Ruiz bellows over manic, needle point guitar work and a hard-and-heavy beat. Listen to it below. Downtown Boys will be at SXSW, for the lucky blizzard-escapers.