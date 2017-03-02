Donald Trump Got To Dress Up Like Commander-in-Chief Today

Donald Trump gave a speech aboard the USS Gerald Ford this afternoon, and in the grand tradition of Republican war-dodgers who dress themselves up in military outfits to obscure the fact that they were too privileged to ever fight, Trump wore a USS Gerald Ford hat and jacket, the latter of which displayed a patch that identified Trump as commander-in-chief. How cute.

Get a load of this full kit wanker:

Donald Trump received five draft deferments to avoid serving in Vietnam, one of which was allegedly because of bone spurs in his heels. Give me a damn break.